The European Union’s reliance on renewable energy in its overall energy supply is higher than the global average, according to the latest figures published by Eurostat.

In 2022, renewables represented 18.9 per cent of the EU’s total energy supply. This figure was above the global average, which stood at 13.9 per cent in 2021.

The data forms part of Eurostat’s publication Key figures on the EU in the world, which combines European statistics with international sources to illustrate the EU’s standing in the global context.

Among the 14 non-EU countries that each accounted for at least 1.0 per cent of the world’s total energy supply, Brazil stood out as the only nation with more than a quarter of its energy coming from renewable sources.

Brazil recorded a share of 46.1 per cent, placing it far ahead of both the EU and the global average.

At the other end of the spectrum, Saudi Arabia registered the lowest reliance on renewables, with just 0.1 per cent of its total energy supply derived from such sources.

The findings underline the EU’s progress in integrating renewable energy into its supply mix, while also highlighting the wide disparities in adoption across the globe.