A 31-year-old man died on Thursday when he lost control of his paramotor glider over Kiti, Larnaca.

The man has been identified as Antonis Kourras from Anayia village in Nicosia.

According to the police, two people were paragliding at 8.30am in Kiti’s Parasolia area when one lost control of his glider at a low altitude over the sea and hit rocks near the beach.

An ambulance was called to the scene the man was taken to Larnaca general hospital, where doctors determined his death.

The police and members of the air accident investigation committee also arrived to determine the cause of the fall.

The joint rescue coordination centre (JRCC) said it had activated ‘Nearchos’ search and rescue national plan at 9.05am after it received information that a person was in danger on the Mazotos coast in Larnaca.

Investigations into the accident are ongoing.