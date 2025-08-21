A 43-year-old man arrested on Wednesday afternoon in connection with a burglary and theft case in Nicosia was remanded in custody for six days by the court on Thursday.

According to police, a Nicosia shop owner reported on Wednesday that his store had been broken into sometime between August 12 and 20, with various electronic parts and machinery stolen from the storage room.

Investigations led officers to the 43-year-old, who was subsequently arrested.

During a search of his residence, police recovered part of the stolen property.

Police said investigations are ongoing.