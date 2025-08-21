An 18-year-old from India was allegedly kidnapped in Famagusta area earlier this month by compatriots, who locked him in an apartment room for a week, the police said on Thursday.

On Wednesday afternoon, the police arrested three people aged 33, 22, 21 and 20 for crimes committed on August 13, including abduction, assault, grievous bodily harm, threat and extortion.

On August 19, the teen reported to the police that he had been locked in a room on August 13 and had been beaten.

Police investigations led to four people who were arrested in their apartment in Famagusta.

Two other people, aged 23 and 19, were also in the apartment and found to be residing in Cyprus illegally.

The police also found cannabis and a bong, which the 33-year-old said were his.

Police investigations are ongoing.