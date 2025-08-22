The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on Friday announced the continuation of the suspension of trading of shares of ZREES Fraction Plc on the Emerging Companies Market for an additional two months, until October 27, 2025.

The decision was taken under Article 185 of the Securities and Cyprus Stock Exchange Law, as the reasons requiring the suspension of trading continue to exist, the exchange said.

The suspension is due to the company’s failure to maintain the services of a nominated advisor, a requirement for listed companies, the announcement added.

ZREES Fraction Plc has also failed to submit and publish its annual financial report for the year ended December 31, 2023, the exchange said.

Additionally, the company did not submit or publish its half-yearly financial report for the period ended June 30, 2024.

The firm also failed to provide its annual financial report for the year ended December 31, 2024, the exchange said.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange clarified that the suspension will be lifted if ZREES Fraction Plc complies with these obligations during the suspension period.

The continued suspension affects all trading of the company’s shares on the Emerging Companies Market, and investors are advised to remain aware of the restrictions.

This marks a further extension following previous enforcement actions taken against the company for non-compliance with regulatory reporting requirements.