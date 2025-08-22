Andreas Neocleous has announced that he will step down as chief executive officer of Cypriot telecoms company Cyta at the end of August.

In a message to staff, the company confirmed that Neocleous has accepted a professional offer from a foreign company and will continue his career abroad.

During his tenure at Cyta, he was associated with significant internal changes and operational successes that strengthened the organisation’s strategic course.

The company said that the prescribed procedures to appoint an acting chief executive and subsequently fill the position have already been activated.