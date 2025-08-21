The four-year-old child who was pulled unconscious out of a hotel swimming pool in Chloraka, Paphos, on Wednesday at 2pm, is intubated at Makarios hospital in Nicosia and his condition is described by doctors as ‘stable’.

The police said the boy, who had just arrived in Cyprus from Israel with his parents, seems to have escaped the attention of his 51-year-old mother and entered the pool.

According to Paphos police deputy head of operations Michalis Nicolaou, the boy was found at the bottom of the pool by another woman, who pulled him out of the pool.

The boy was taken by ambulance to Paphos general hospital where he was intubated and then transferred to Makarios hospital in Nicosia due to the severity of his condition.

The police were notified at 3.15pm of the incident.

Police officers visited the hotel to investigate the case.

The mother said the boy was sitting at the edge of the paddling pool. When she turned to tend to her younger child, the four-year-old must have waded into deeper water.

A lifeguard was on duty at the time.

Police investigations are ongoing.