Limassol police said on Friday they were investigating the unnatural death of a 20-year-old man.

He was taken to a Gesy-operated clinic on Thursday evening where at around midnight, he died.

Police said he had no externally visible signs of injury, while tests carried out on him showed that he had been using cannabis.

Investigations revealed he had been at a holiday home in the Limassol district with five other people.

The exact cause of his death is expected to be established later on Friday by state pathologists Angeliki Papetta and Orthodoxos Orthodoxou.