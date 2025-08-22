The summertime is not a popular period for art exhibitions yet that does not mean the island’s art scene is completely quiet. One showcase is coming up this August in Larnaca as artist Eri Papadopoulou presents her latest pieces.

Between real and imagined, her landscapes unfold as spaces charged with memory, belonging and absence. In her upcoming solo exhibition, Ou-Topia at Kypriaki Gonia Gallery in Larnaca, the young artist invites audiences to step into psychological terrains where the boundaries of reality blur with the surreal.

The exhibition is set to open on August 29, inaugurated by Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras. It will remain at the gallery until September 13. “In this work, I explore the complex relationship between place, memory and identity,” says the artist.

Nature, urban fragments and in-between spaces become portals into the past and present, moments suspended in time that reflect what she calls the “invisible architecture of memory.” Her works are not merely depictions of landscapes but vessels of atmosphere and emotion – places that suggest both presence and loss, intimacy and distance.

Born in Larnaca in 2001, Papadopoulou studied Fine Arts at the Cyprus University of Technology in Limassol and holds a master’s degree in Art in Education from the University of Nicosia. Her practice bridges traditional and contemporary approaches, blending abstract and figurative elements into evocative compositions.

Recognition of her artistic voice has already travelled beyond Cyprus. She has exhibited in Greece, London, France, North Macedonia and Andorra, receiving distinctions such as the Jouenne Prize from the Michel Jouenne Foundation in Marseille. Most recently, she represented Cyprus at the 9th Art Camp in Ordino, Andorra (2025).

In her upcoming Larnaca exhibition, the artist aims to share more about her artistic practice. “Through this series, I seek not to depict physical places, but to create psychological landscapes,” she concludes.

Ou-topia

Solo exhibition by Eri Papadopoulou. August 29-September 13. Kypriaki Gonia Gallery, Larnaca. Opening: 8pm. daily: 10am-7pm. https://www.gallerykypriakigonia.com.cy/