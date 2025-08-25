The electricity authority of Cyprus (EAC) has issued a warning to consumers about misleading emails falsely claiming that their electricity bills remain unpaid.

In a statement to the Cyprus News Agency, the EAC said it had recorded new incidents of deceptive emails being sent to unsuspecting customers. The messages, titled “Urgent Warning: Unpaid Electricity Bill”, urge recipients to click on an attached link and proceed with payment.

The EAC clarified that these emails do not originate from the organisation and constitute an attempt at electronic fraud (phishing).

The authority urged the public to be especially cautious with emails containing links or attachments, as they may redirect to fraudulent or malicious websites regardless of their initial appearance.