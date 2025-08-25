Cyprus is no stranger to hosting distinguished international musicians, with its stages welcoming everything from full-scale orchestral concerts to intimate chamber music recitals and experimental performances. Classical music lovers in particular have a rich choice of events each season, and this September adds another special highlight to the calendar. Calling all piano enthusiasts, here’s one is for you!

A soulful piano recital is approaching soon with the Duo Immersio taking the stage. Ledra Music Soloists is organising a special evening of piano for four hands music in Nicosia which will also mark the Duo Immersio’s debut performance in Cyprus.

Formed by Mujie Yan and David Anastasiou, the duet is a rising Scotland-based ensemble. Based in Glasgow, the two young artists have already distinguished themselves for their harmonious stage presence and their ability to explore the richness of the repertoire for piano for four hands and two pianos.

Since their award-winning debut with the Peter Lindsay Miller Piano Duo Prize (2024), they have presented imaginative and historically informed recital programmes featuring symphonic transcriptions and pioneering works. Beyond their technical excellence, what sets them apart is the quality of their musical communication: performances marked by inner pulse, phrasing clarity, and deep mutual responsiveness.

For their Cyprus debut at Strovolos Municipal Theatre on September 20, the duo will present a multifaceted programme that showcases the richness and expressive breadth of music for piano for four hands. From the turbulent drama of Franz Schubert’s Lebensstürme and the refined sensitivity of Alexander Scriabin’s Rêverie (in an arrangement by A Winkler), to the playful wit of Emmanuel Chabrier’s Cortège burlesque, the two artists unfold, with finesse and virtuosity, a selection of rarely performed works.

Mozart’s Fantasia in F minor, KV 608, with its intricate contrapuntal textures, and Mussorgsky’s atmospheric Dawn on the Moskva River provide moments of introspection, while Ernő Dohnányi’s graceful Waltz, Op. 3, and Edward MacDowell’s lyrical Three Poems, Op. 20, evoke the elegance and emotional nuance of the Romantic tradition.

The programme culminates with Paul Dukas’ brilliant The Sorcerer’s Apprentice — a symphonic poem teeming with imagination, colour and theatrical flair — bringing this vivid and emotionally charged musical journey to a dazzling close.

The Magic of the Piano – Duo Immersio

Duo Immersio piano ensemble, with Mujie Yan and David Anastasiou, marks its Cyprus debut. Organised by Ledra Music Soloists. September 20. Strovolos Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 7pm. €15. www.soldoutticketbox.com. https://ledramusic.org/