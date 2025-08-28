Cyprus is not among the countries which regularly get screenings for cervical and colorectal cancer, Eurostat data showed on Thursday.

When it came to cervical cancer screenings, data for Cyprus was unavailable, as the country was not among the 20 countries which opt for regular screenings.

Sweden, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Ireland and Finland held the highest screening rates at over 70 per cent.

At the other end, Poland and Romania held the lowest screening rates at 10.9 per cent and 6.2 per cent respectively.

Cyprus did also not make the Eurostat list for regular colorectal cancer screenings.

The highest screening rates were recorded in Finland, the Netherlands and Sweden at around 65 per cent or higher, while Hungary was bottom at 20 per cent.

Less than one in three women aged 50 to 69 underwent breast cancer screening in Cyprus in 2023, ranking the island in the penultimate position in the EU countries, according to the available data.

Specifically, the percentage of women who got tested for breast cancer in 2023 was 29.75 per cent.

In Poland, Latvia, Cyprus and Greece, less that 40 per cent of women got tested, with the lowest screening rate being Greece’s at 14.5 per cent.

The highest screening rates were recorded in Denmark, Sweden and Finland with over 80 per cent, and Slovenia at 77.5 per cent.