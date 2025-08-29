Cypriot Cup winners Aek Larnaca will play English FA Cup winners Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in this year’s Uefa Conference League’s league stage.

The league phase’s draw was held on Friday afternoon, with each of the 36 qualified teams to play six games each – three at home and three away, between October 2 and December 18.

Aek Larnaca reached the league phase of the Conference League, Europe’s third tier football competition, after being knocked out of the second-tier Europa League by Norwegian side Brann on Thursday night, losing 2-1 in the North Sea city of Bergen six days after being comprehensively beaten 4-0 at home in the tie’s first leg.

In addition to their trip to south London, Aek Larnaca will enjoy trips to play Croatian outfit Rijeka and Swedish side Hacken, while they will welcome Dutch team AZ Alkmaar, Aberdeen of Scotland, and North Macedonian champions Shkendija to the Aek Arena.

Meanwhile, Omonia also qualified for the Conference League’s league stage, having entered at the second qualifying round and having beaten Georgia’s Torpedo Kutaisi, Azerbaijan’s Araz-Naxcivan, and Austria’s Wolfsberger AC on the way.

They will now face another Austrian side in the form of Rapid Vienna, as well as Kosovan champions Drita and Swiss outfit Lausanne-Sport away from home, while playing Ukraine’s Dynamo Kyiv, German side Mainz, and Polish outfit Rakow Czestochowa at the GSP Stadium.

Last year’s Conference League saw the first ever all-Cypriot European clash, with Pafos FC beating Omonia 3-2 on aggregate.

This year, Pafos FC have qualified for the Champions League, and as such will play German giants Bayern Munich, Spain’s Villarreal, Czech outfit Sparta Prague, and Monaco at home, while facing away games against world champions Chelsea, Italian giants Juventus, Greek champions Olympiacos, and Kazakhstan’s Kairat Almaty.

Should either Aek Larnaca or Omonia make it all the way, the Conference League final will take place at the Red Bull Arena in the German city of Leipzig on May 27.