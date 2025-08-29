A new month is nearly here and if you are in Limassol and into art events, you know what that means – it is time for the monthly Cyberness market. Happening every first Sunday of the month, a new edition is coming up on September 7 with a theme that celebrates summer and welcomes a new season.

Sireneum is this market’s topic that will shine the spotlight on island creatives. “Get ready to meet the sirens of creativity, wander through underwater dreams, and explore a world where art and music echo like waves,” say organisers.

Held once again at the massive grounds of Kolla in Limassol, the venue will turn into a blue-theme market fiesta with local art sellers, performers, DJs and musicians. Entrance is free throughout the event, from 5pm to 11pm, welcoming families and four-legged friends as well.

More than 150 local makers and designers will set up stalls displaying and selling their work while DJs and bands perform live. A line-up of five DJs and five music ensembles has been confirmed, ready to pump up the atmosphere with rocking and groovy sounds.

Throughout the venue, workshops and activities for all ages will take place, while little ones can play at outdoor games and in the children’s zone. And if peckish, there will be street food and sweet corners to satisfy every taste.

“Let’s welcome autumn in the world of Sireneum,” conclude organisers, “where every Sunday feels like a spell.”

Cyberness Market: Sireneum

Monthly Sunday market with over 150 local makers, DJs, bands, street food and workshops. September 7. Kolla, Limassol. 5pm-11pm. Free entrance