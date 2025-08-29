All relevant authorities have been informed about recent earthmoving works on a plot near the sea caves in Peyia, Paphos district, environment department director Theodoulos Mesimeris said on Friday.

He told the Cyprus News Agency that both the environment department and the Paphos district administration will take legal action against the landowner. The Akamas municipality, the forestry department, and the game service have also been notified.

Mesimeris added that no works were ongoing on the site on Friday, though the latest activity appears to have taken place within the past two weeks.

Akamas mayor Marinos Lambrou said the municipality had already acted four months ago to halt earthworks in the same agricultural plot. He explained that at the time, the landowner was ordered to stop by the municipal engineer, accompanied by EOA officials and Paphos police. She complied after being warned of legal action.

A municipal team again visited the site on Friday following new reports but confirmed no activity was taking place.

Lambrou said the earlier works were described by the landowner as cleaning and preparation for cultivation, and that she had argued her field lies outside the Natura 2000 area.

Paphos EOA president Charalambos Pittokopitis also confirmed that no works were found during an inspection on Friday. He said the landowner had previously cultivated mandoras on the field, which later became overgrown, and that she had cleared bushes in what he described as small-scale works not requiring planning permits.

Pittokopitis said the EOA would continue regular inspections.

Concerns had been raised on Thursday by Green party leader Stavros Papadouris, who accused developers of acting with “incredible audacity,” dumping soil and rubble directly onto the site.

Local Green party official Andreas Evlavis said authorities had failed to enforce environmental restrictions and warned that the sea caves had “lost their character.” He highlighted the importance of the site as a seal habitat and called for urgent intervention to protect Natura 2000 zones.

Mesimeris, however, clarified on Friday that the plot in question does not fall within the Natura 2000 area.