Turkish Cypriot opposition election candidate Tufan Erhurman on Friday responded to his opponent and incumbent Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar’s late-night attack on him, describing the statement as “angry and aggressive” and inviting him to a televised debate.

“Whether knowingly or unknowingly, he made accusations not only against me, but also against others in a way we cannot describe as respectable,” he said.

“Tatar also asked me, from a distance, ‘critical’ questions in his own way. I have asked him questions repeatedly. While I have asked some questions through the media, I have also asked him directly to his face. I cannot say I have received any answers!”

However, he said, “that is not the point”. Instead, what is “important, modern, and befitting of our people” is “being able to ask each other questions during the election process and exchange answers”.

“I would love to be able to do this on television, in front of the public. After all, in a democracy, the people decide. I wish Tatar success in his election campaign,” he said.

Tatar had late on Thursday night issued a 1,000-word statement attacking Erhurman, saying that his “political success” is “zero” and accusing him of lying.

“You cannot fool our people. Erhurman is attempting to deceive the Turkish Cypriot people for the sake of elections, and promises nothing other than reducing the TRNC to a minority institution affiliated with the Greek Cypriots. The Turkish Cypriot people have never believed Erhurman’s lies, nor will they ever believe them,” he said.

He added that Erhurman “forgets … that just as our people have never believed these lies before”, and that “they will not believe them now, either”, before going on to say he had had a “low-profile political career” and that he espouses “empty, exhausted rhetoric”.

“Everyone should know that the honourable Turkish Cypriot people will not be fooled by these words,” he said, adding that “our people are well aware of this cheap politics which exploits emotions and blatantly lies”.

“Today, they say it openly and without hesitation. They claim they are committed to the task of abolishing this state. Over coffee and tea, they declare, ‘only I can convince the Greek Cypriots’. Worse still, they do not utter a word about the Greek Cypriots’ oppressive and hostile policies.”

The Turkish Cypriot leadership election is set to take place on October 19.