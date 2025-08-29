Exactly 1,127 Syrian children aged between four and 18 years old have left Cyprus so far this year within the framework of Cyprus’ voluntary repatriation scheme, according to reports on Friday.

The Cyprus News Agency reported that in total, around 9,000 third country nationals have left the island since the beginning of the year, of whom 4,100 are Syrian nationals who partook in the voluntary repatriation scheme.

Those 4,100 included the 1,127 children.

Last year, a total of 10,098 irregular migrants who had been staying in Cyprus returned to their country of origin, with Cyprus’ prolificness in repatriating irregular migrants to their countries of origin having earlier caught the eye of the European Union.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the country has “made good progress” on the matter during a visit to Paphos last year.

Her words echoing those of former European Commission vice president for promoting the European way of life Margaritis Schinas, who had described Cyprus as an “emerging European champion of migrant returns”.

He had added that “as a result of the very serious work that is being done in Cyprus … I think we can say, while avoiding triumphalism, that Cyprus has reached the end of the tunnel. In other words, immigration management is on a much more stable footing.”

On the matter of migration, 2024 was also a year in which the EU’s 27 member states signed a new pact on migration, effectively redesigning the bloc’s migration system. That pact will begin to be implemented in the first half of next year, when Cyprus will hold the Council of the European Union’s rotating presidency.

The redesign consists of 10 separate pieces of legislation, all of which were passed by the European parliament during a late-night session in April. It provides for a stricter and more unified approach across the bloc to the processing and settling of asylum seekers.

Included in the legislation are provisions for “solidarity” between member states, which includes the voluntary taking on of asylum seekers by states which have the ability to do so, as well as providing financial contributions and operational and technical support.

There are also provisions to help EU countries manage surges in migrant flows, as well as screening of third country nationals upon their entry to the EU, with identity checks, biometric data collection and other checks. This process could take up to seven days.

In addition, regulations regarding the Eurodac database will be altered, allowing for the fingerprints and photographs of those entering the EU illegally to be stored indefinitely.

There are also provisions for faster processing of asylum claims and more watertight rules on asylum claims, as well as uniform reception standards for asylum seekers in terms of housing, schooling, and healthcare.