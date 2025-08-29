A swimming pool on the rooftop of a residential complex in the Ayios Antonios area of Nicosia caught fire in the early hours of Friday morning. According to the police, nobody was harmed in the incident.

A police officer at the scene told the Cyprus Mail that the fire broke out on the swimming pool of the rooftop of the building and that all residents were reported to be safe.

The rooftop of the building caught fire in the early hours of Friday morning, Credit: Johanna Pauls

Evacuated residents were seen gathering in front of the house at 1:40am. The flames were extinguished at 2am.

As of 2:15am, no further information on the incident has been made public.

More to follow.