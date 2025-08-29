The university of Nicosia (UNIC) will start operating a branch in Athens with courses starting in the upcoming academic year 2025-2026.

The Athens branch of UNIC will offer study programs in several fields including business administration, engineering, social sciences, law and medicine.

The campus is located in the Ellinikon area of Athens, located around 10 kilometres from the city centre.

Aside from UNIC, three other private institutions have been granted approval to operate branches in Greece. These include the American university of Anatolia, the university of York and the university of Keele.