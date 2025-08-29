Ensuring the availability and quality of drinking water for the mountain communities is the water development department’s (WDD) priority, it announced on Thursday, adding that measures to control water waste have been introduced.

“In response to the recent water cuts and supply issues which took place in the mountainous areas, the WDD will be taking all necessary measures to ensure water adequacy,” it said.

In collaboration with the local authorities, the Geological Survey Department is exploring permanent solutions to water interruptions through the drilling of water boreholes.

The Geological Survey Department has so far drilled 13 boreholes, while the WDD has completed 23 projects for the development of both new and existing boreholes, and is exploring an additional 11 future drilling projects.

Subsequently, the WDD is pushing ahead with addressing drought and water waste throughout the island. This includes the installation of mobile desalination units in Kissonerga, Moni, Garyllis and the Limassol port which will hold a total capacity of 45,000 cubic metres per day.

The WDD has also announced new tenders for the installation and operation of temporary drinking water desalination units, with a total daily capacity of up to 30,000 cubic metres, to be installed in Limassol, Larnaca and Famagusta.

The department is exploring options to reduce water loss in the supply network with a budget of 10 million euros through the ‘Thaleia 2021-2027’ programme, which allows the replacement of pipelines and the construction of new water boreholes.

“Permanent desalination units will be installed in private establishments like hotels with a capacity of 1,500 cubic metres per day, while the water use policy will be revised and new information campaigns to save water will be created,” the WDD said.

Emergency water supply needs will be temporarily covered by water tanker vehicles to reduce the possibility of water cuts. Despite that, “rational water use is advised so that the water supply remains uninterrupted,” the department stressed.

Cyprus has held a place among the highest water-stress levels worldwide for decades, with water consumption being disproportionately high, suggesting a lack of water awareness.

In collaboration with the University of Cyprus’ ‘KIOS’ Research and Innovation Centre of Excellence, the ‘Stagonometro’ platform has been developed aiming to help households calculate their water consumption.