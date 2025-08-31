Ukraine’s armed forces said on Sunday that despite Moscow’s claims of a successful summer offensive, Russian forces failed to gain full control of any major Ukrainian city and “grossly exaggerated” figures regarding captured territories.

The chief of Russia’s general staff, Valery Gerasimov, said on Saturday that since March, Russia has captured more than 3,500 square km (1,351 square miles) of territory in Ukraine and taken control of 149 villages.

“Despite Gerasimov’s claims, Russian forces have not gained full control over any major city,” the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said in a statement on social media. “The figures presented by the occupiers regarding captured territories and settlements are grossly exaggerated.”