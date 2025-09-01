The wedding venue at Prophet Elias church in Protaras has undergone an upgrade, the Paralimni-Dheryneia municipality said on Monday.

“We aim to create an elegant and functional environment that will highlight the natural beauty of the area,” it said.

The municipality’s plans include the beautification of the area, adding greenery, and improving the infrastructure to create a more hospitable setting for couples who choose to get married at the venue.

With these actions, “the municipality highlights Prophet Elias as an attractive destination for civil weddings, strengthening the image of Cyprus and the region’s culture and hospitality”.