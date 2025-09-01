Dreams died by fractions of an inch and were reborn through sheer determination on a pulsating Sunday at the U.S. Open, with Taylor Townsend’s heartbreaking exit contrasting sharply with Taylor Fritz’s steady march onward.

Townsend’s three-hour odyssey against Barbora Krejcikova provided the day’s most compelling drama, the mother from Chicago saving eight match points before finally succumbing 1-6 7-6(13) 6-3 in a thriller that left even her four-year-old son A.J. offering gentle consolation.

“It was literally like a point here and there that made the difference,” said Townsend, tears still fresh after the longest tiebreak of the tournament.

“The backhand down the line on the match point where it barely clipped the line, what do you do in those moments?”

The 29-year-old’s anguish provided a stark contrast to Fritz’s businesslike 6-4 6-3 6-3 dismissal of Czech Tomas Machac, to fly the American flag as the country’s sole male survivor from the 23 who began the tournament.

The Californian will carry the nation’s hopes of ending a 22-year major drought since Andy Roddick’s 2003 triumph.

“It’s been a tough week for the guys,” Fritz admitted after reaching the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open for a third year in a row.

“I wasn’t expecting that. I’m happy to be here and happy to be the last one standing. Hopefully the crowd will get behind me and will me through it.”

The day’s narrative of perseverance and heartbreak extended beyond American borders, with former champions showcasing the mental fortitude that separates the great from the nearly great.

Carlos Alcaraz beat Arthur Rinderknech 7-6(3) 6-3 6-4, while Aryna Sabalenka continued her imperious form with a 6-1 6-4 victory over Cristina Bucsa.

“I think the key was balancing on-court and off-court life,” said Sabalenka, extending her remarkable streak of reaching at least the quarter-finals in her last 12 Grand Slams.

“I feel like I’m really enjoying my journey and my life. I think that’s the main thing.”

HISTORY MAKER

At 38, Novak Djokovic made history by becoming the oldest man to reach Grand Slam quarter-finals in all four majors in a single season, dispatching Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3 6-3 6-2 despite requiring treatment on his right shoulder during the match.

“I don’t know how many more I’m going to have, so obviously each one is very special,” said the Serbian, who extended his all-time record to 64 major quarter-finals and now awaits Fritz.

Djokovic leads their head-to-head 10-0.

American hopes in the women’s draw were carried by Jessica Pegula, who cruised past Ann Li 6-1 6-2 to reach her eighth Grand Slam quarter-final and set up a blockbuster clash with Barbora Krejcikova.

“I felt like I played a really clean match,” said the fourth-seeded Pegula, who has now reached at least the quarter-finals in three of her last four U.S. Open appearances.

But it was Townsend’s near-miss that encapsulated the tournament’s central theme of fine margins between triumph and devastation.

After breaking her own “three-minute sulking rule” – “I took 10,” she smiled – Townsend showed remarkable composure despite what she called the toughest singles loss of her career.

“I’m exactly where I need to be,” she said with conviction. “I’m playing the tennis I need to play to be inside the top 20, top 10, to win a Grand Slam.”

The drama reached fever pitch in a 25-minute second-set tiebreak that had other players pausing practice to watch on screens, Townsend holding multiple match points only to see Krejcikova claw back with what the Czech called “very brave and a little lucky” tennis.

“Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t,” said Krejcikova, who admitted she would have been “searching for flights” had one point gone differently. “I was just trying to put the ball on her side, in that space, and hoping that I’m going to save it.”

For Fritz, the weight of American expectations brings both pressure and opportunity as he prepares to face Djokovic, drawing confidence from their recent battles despite the intimidating head-to-head deficit.

“I’m not thinking about all the losses I had to Novak five years ago,” Fritz said. “I was nowhere near the level of player that I am now. In those tight moments, you have to go out and take it from them.”

For Townsend, whose son sat through the entire ordeal before offering his simple wisdom – “It’s okay, mom” – followed by an energetic suggestion to “work out together,” the defeat ends her breakthrough singles run, but her tournament continues in doubles.

“The show is not over,” she declared. “I’m going to do everything I can to hoist the trophy here.”