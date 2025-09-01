A protest by activists angered by the government’s response to the war in Gaza began on Monday and will continue opposite the presidential palace throughout the week.

“We begin a peaceful vigil, where we will be reading the official announced list of names of the murdered Palestinian people, starting from age zero,” the activists said.

The protest will be held from 7.30am until 7.30pm with activists reading out the names to express their grief and despair in a non-disruptive way.

“The genocide and torture of the Palestinian people is ongoing and unfortunately continues to be supported by Europe and Cyprus,” an announcement by groups including afoa, United for Palestine and BDS.

The announcement called the government and Europe to cease military and economic operations with Israel, as well as weapon trading, to comply with international law and UN requests.

“We call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, as well as an end to the blockade of humanitarian aid to Gaza by Israel,” concluded the announcement.

Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has killed more than 63,000 people, mostly civilians, according to Gaza health officials, plunging the enclave into a humanitarian crisis with much of it left in ruins.