The application process for Lidl UP: Learn & Work has begun with increased interest. Places are limited – one per Lidl store – and the first participants have already been selected.

Lidl UP: Learn & Work gives young people, without previous professional experience, the opportunity to develop into Assistant Store Managers over a period of two years, with gross earnings from €1,530 for the first year, rising to €1,700 after two years. The programme will be implemented in Nicosia, Larnaca, Limassol, Paphos and Famagusta districts, with the participation of one student in each Lidl store.

Throughout the programme, participants will benefit from:

Hands-on experience in Lidl stores, with guidance from experienced Store Managers

A fixed gross monthly salary of €1,000 for the duration of the programme

for the duration of the programme A certificate of participation and training in the Retail Management sector in collaboration with the Future Skills Hub, the Lifelong Learning Centre of the European University Cyprus, which can be used, thereafter, to continue studies in a relevant degree programme

Lidl UP: Learn & Work stands out as the only comprehensive programme in Retail Management in Cyprus and is a strategic investment in the new generation of professionals, enhancing skills development and rapid progression to positions of responsibility. The deadline for applications is September 25.

Learn more about the program and Lidl Cyprus’ vision at team.lidl.com.cy.

