A 55-year-old man believed to have committed a total of 20 burglaries and thefts was remanded in police custody for eight days on Monday by the Famagusta district court.

Multiple thefts and burglaries have taken place between April and August in holiday homes in the Ayia Napa region, police said.

Testimony was obtained against the 55-year-old, and he is now suspected of committing a total of 20 burglaries, thefts and attempted thefts between April 15 and August 31.

He was arrested on Sunday morning.