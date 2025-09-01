pr:partners, one of Cyprus’ leading public relations firms, is proud to announce Natasa Constantinidou is joining the team as People and Brand Reputation Director.

This strategic addition marks the agency’s commitment to expanding its Employer Branding offering, a service that has become essential for modern organisations seeking to stand out in today’s competitive talent market.

Natasa brings extensive experience in people consulting and HR management, having worked with international organisations and, most recently, with EY Cyprus, where she provided HR outsourcing and guided clients through culture transformation, talent strategies, and employee experience initiatives. She holds an MSc in International Human Resource Management and is a member of CIPD.

In today’s business environment, brand reputation is no longer defined only by products or services. It is equally shaped by how companies engage with their people. Employees have become the most powerful brand ambassadors, while candidates assess a potential employer with the same scrutiny consumers apply to brands. Strong employer branding not only attracts and retains top talent, but also strengthens trust with stakeholders across the spectrum, from clients and partners to society at large.

“Our strategy is to create services that truly meet the evolving needs of clients and the market,” noted pr:partners CEO Tasia Yiannara Yiallourides. “Employer Branding is now one of the most critical tools for any organisation that wants to stand out, build meaningful relationships with talent and enhance its position in society. With Natasa joining our team, we are taking a decisive step forward in this direction.”

pr:partners continues to invest in strategies that combine communication, human capital and innovation, reinforcing its role as a game changer in the public relations industry.