A two-year-old girl was attacked and injured by a dog, the police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday in the Limassol district village of Foini, with the dog’s owner, a 24-year-old woman, being arrested.

The girl suffered injuries to her legs, and was initially taken to a hospital in Limassol, before being transferred to the Nicosia general hospital due to the severity of her injuries.

There, it is expected that she will undergo surgery.

The dog was taken in by the veterinary services for examination.