The start of the new year in several sectors, September also sees a host of new TV shows

Depending on family situation, everyone perceives September differently: if you don’t have kids, it’s just the month after summer. If you have kids then it’s Zihuatanejo, the fishing village where Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman finally find freedom. That’s a Shawshank Redemption reference for the younger crowd, go watch a movie.

For me, September is the start of a new TV season, so what’s coming our way this month in streaming?

Chad Powers (Hulu)

Let’s kick off with the one that needs a disclaimer: I pay subscription for every single streaming service and no, I’m not rich nor do I like wasting money. I love movies, I always have and for me it’s a matter of principle: I want the people who entertain me to get paid. Having said that, it’s hard to pay for services that are not available to you, so when I want to watch something on Disney+, the only streaming service not expanded to Cyprus yet, I have to resort to other means. I don’t want to do this, I’m forced to. So Disney, I want to give you my money, please come and get it.

Ted Lasso was a monumental success for Apple TV, the story of an affable, aw-shucks football coach who goes on to coach a football team in England despite not knowing the sport. The whole idea sprang from a series of promos done for NBC when it got the rights to the Premier League, with whole bits and routines from those sketches ending up in the pilot episode.

Taking a page from that playbook, Hulu saw a web series created by NFL superstar Eli Manning when he went undercover as a rookie player and amazed them with his performance.

Seeing how that worked, Hulu came with a series starring the man of the hour, Glenn Powell, Hollywood’s newest man-crush, as Chad Powers, a disgraced professional player who gets a second chance at a career when he goes to play for a Georgia team disguised as someone else!

Chad Powers drops on September 30

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 (Netflix)

Spoiler warning

Continuing the practice of milking every single drop from its hit shows, Netflix will release the second part of Season 2 of Wednesday, the gothic horror show about the adventures of Wednesday Addams at the Nevermore Academy.

Last we saw of our deadpan humour delivery heroine, she was severely injured following an attack from Tyler. The four last episodes see Wednesday continuing her quest to uncover who is behind LOIS, as well as trying to avert the fate of her friend Enid.

The second part of the show promises a lot of surprises, including a music video starring Lady Gaga and directed by the goth master himself Tim Burton, who will be directing the last two episodes.

Wednesday drops on September 3

Black Rabbit (Netflix)

Here’s a sentence I never thought I’d say 10 years ago: I missed Jason Bateman in a crime thriller series.

The actor shone during Ozark (which, by the way, if you are looking for a series to binge, that’s the one), and he is now back as Vince Friedken, a degenerate gambler who ends up owing a lot of money to the wrong people. With nowhere left to go, he contacts his brother Jake (Jude Law), the owner of a hot-spot restaurant in New York called The Black Rabbit. With their backs against the wall, the brothers agree to enter into a scheme that sees them paying back $20,000 per week, or else.

Black Rabbit drops on September 18

Gen V Season 2 (Prime Video)

Prime Video doesn’t have the best track record on movies and series but with The Boys it stumbled on a goldmine. The hugely successful series about superheroes gone horribly wrong was so successful it spun a separate series about the superhero university Godolkin, called Gen V.

In the second season Marie, the superhero that can manipulate blood, is on the run but she is quickly tracked down and commissioned to go back to school to uncover what is happening with Project Odessa and to deal with the school’s newest dean, the sadistic Cipher.

Gen V drops on September 17

Task (HBO Max)

People change career paths all the time. But priest turned FBI agent? That’s a first. In HBO’s newest crime thriller Task, Robbie and Cliff are two Philadelphia locals who spend their nights robbing drug houses, dreaming of a better life. Predictably, one nightly raid ends up in a disaster leaving several people dead, prompting an FBI investigation. Tom (Mark Ruffalo) is an FBI agent who was a priest in a previous life and spends his days manning FBI booths and his nights in a drunken stupor. He is assigned a task force to investigate the break-ins and things become more complicated when a local biker gang gets involved. Made by Brad Ingelsby, the man behind the hugely successful Mare of Easttown, Task promises a deep dive into the psyche of its characters and if Mare is anything to judge by, heaps of doom and gloom!

Task drops on September 7