With a steadfast commitment to corporate social responsibility, XM has consistently invested in initiatives that promote sport, education and society, highlighting the values of dedication, excellence and continuous progress. By supporting athletes such as Aristos Michael and Yiannis Antoniou, XM acts as a benefactor to younger generations who set high goals and work diligently to achieve them.

From classical athletics to international events that showcase Cyprus worldwide, XM, through its long-standing support, strengthens sport and underlines its importance to society.

Support for Judo champions Yiannis Antoniou, Aristos Michael

XM stands by Cypriot Judo champion in the men’s 100kg category, Aristos Michael, supporting his efforts to achieve his ultimate goal of qualifying for the 2028 Olympic Games.

Michael began practising Judo at the age of nine, always dreaming of a professional career in the sport and one day competing in the Olympic Games. At a very young age he raised the Cypriot flag on the second step of the podium at the European Youth Cup in Prague, an achievement he repeated at the Games of the Small States of Europe.

He succeeded in ranking among the top 16 athletes in Europe, and in the same year made his debut at a Grand Prix event. Notably, at the age of 20, Aristos won the Cyprus Men’s Championship and later competed in both Grand Prix and Grand Slam tournaments. Today he continues to excel at international competitions as a Judo champion representing our country.

XM also supports Judo champion Yiannis Antoniou who recently brought pride to Cyprus at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025, where he won the Cypriot delegation’s first medal in Germany at the World University Games, and in the heaviest category of +100kg.

Antoniou is a professional Judo athlete; at just 18 years old he had already made Cyprus proud abroad with his many distinctions. Today, at 27th in the world rankings in his category, his ultimate goal is to qualify for the 2028 Olympic Games.

Six years of cooperation with KOEAS

In addition to supporting the two Judo champions, XM has maintained a steady six-year collaboration with KOEAS, strengthening the organisation of the Cyprus U18 and U20 Championships. Through this partnership it contributes actively to the development of Cypriot athletics and the emergence of new talent.

Moreover, XM is the main supporter of the European Throwing Cup, organised by KOEAS for the period 2025–2027, reinforcing Cyprus’ position on the international sporting map.

Strategic supporter of Beachpolistas World Tour

At the same time, XM is a strategic supporter of the Beachpolistas World Tour, in cooperation with Ydatikos Kosmos, FAB Sportswear, IB.WP.AS and the Municipality of Limassol, within the framework of the “Lemesia” games. This event is evolving into an institution of international repute with a multifaceted social dimension, promoting Cyprus as a hub of sporting and cultural events.

Title sponsor of XM Limassol Marathon

The largest sporting event in Cyprus now bears the name XM Limassol Marathon. The event has gained a valuable partner in strategic collaboration with XM. The XM Limassol Marathon officially launched its journey for this year’s edition, setting the dates for all the event’s races over March 21–22, 2026.

Once again, XM demonstrates that corporate social responsibility and sustainability form an integral part of its identity, investing in people and communities for a better future.

Follow XM’s social media pages to learn more about its initiatives: