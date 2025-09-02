Retail trade in Cyprus recorded solid growth in July 2025, with the Retail Trade Turnover Value Index rising by 5.2 per cent compared with July 2024.

The Retail Trade Turnover Volume Index showed an even stronger increase, climbing by 8.7 per cent year-on-year, according to the Statistical Service.

In terms of the Value Index, the largest increase was recorded in the category of food, beverages and tobacco in specialised stores, which rose by 15.3 per cent.

The steepest decline was seen in motor fuels, which registered a decrease of 5.7 per cent.

With regard to the Volume Index, the sharpest increase was also recorded in the category of food, beverages and tobacco in specialised stores, which jumped by 19.8 per cent.

This was followed by clothing and footwear, which grew by 15.7 per cent.

The only category to record a decline in volume in July was educational and recreational goods, which include books, stationery, sporting equipment and toys, falling by 1 per cent.

For the period between January and July 2025, compared with the same period of the previous year, the Retail Trade Turnover Value Index rose by 6.4 per cent.

During the same period, the Retail Trade Turnover Volume Index increased by 7.2 per cent.