Police on Monday night fired warning shots after an intended vehicle check escalated into a chase in the Paphos area.

According to the police, the 32-year-old driver failed to comply with police instructions after being signaled to stop, and instead attempted to flee from the officers by driving dangerously in the opposite lane.

During the attempt to stop the driver, the driver blocked the path of the police vehicle that was following him, causing it to hit an embankment and sustain damage.

In an attempt to stop the vehicle, the police fired a number of warning shots, before finally bringing the car to a halt.

A subsequent check revealed that the 32-year-old man was driving the car and was accompanied by a 19-year-old passenger.

He was then arrested in accordance with a court order relating to an outstanding fine and was taken into custody.

The 19-year-old was released without charge.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.