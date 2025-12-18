The festive season has officially begun at Mall of Cyprus with the launch of Rooftop Christmas, a brand-new holiday experience transforming the Mall’s rooftop into a magical Christmas destination. Running until December 31, 2025, Rooftop Christmas invites visitors of all ages to step into a world of festive lights, music, family activities, creative workshops, themed entertainment and a vibrant festive marketplace.

With free entrance and free entertainment, Rooftop Christmas offers daily live performances, DJ sets, magic and theatrical shows, children’s activities, movie nights and special festive appearances, creating an inclusive and joyful destination for families, friends, and holiday visitors alike. Open daily from 12-9pm, the rooftop becomes a lively meeting point filled with Christmas spirit, food, music and unforgettable moments.

Daily family activities from 2-6pm will include the Elves’ Workshop, offering creative craft sessions sponsored by MOO / Alambra; Mrs Klaus Kitchen, an engaging culinary-themed activity space sponsored by Kerrygold and Santa’s Post Office, where children can prepare and send their letters to Santa with the support of House of Fairytales.

Alongside entertainment, visitors can explore a curated mix of food, retail and experiential concepts, while also supporting meaningful causes through initiatives such as the participation of Mikroi Iroes, reinforcing the Mall of Cyprus’ commitment to community and social responsibility.

Rooftop Christmas adds a new festive dimension to the Mall’s holiday celebrations, complementing its much-loved Christmas traditions, seasonal décor, shopping experiences and dining options. Together, they create one of the most complete and inspiring Christmas destinations in Cyprus this December.

For the full programme and event details, please visit: www.rooftopchristmas.com.cy.

