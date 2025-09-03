Murat Metin Hakki, the lawyer of the five Greek Cypriots who were arrested in the north in July, was himself arrested on Wednesday, according to reports.

Sources confirmed to the Cyprus Mail that Hakki, who had been representing the Greek Cypriots in the case regarding charges of privacy violations, trespassing, and breaching the peace, which is being heard at a civilian court, has now also been arrested in Trikomo, though it is not yet clear the reason for the arrest.

That trial is set to continue on Friday.

More to follow…