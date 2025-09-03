Celestyal has unveiled a new campaign offering savings up to 50 per cent on 45 sailings departing between September 2025 and March 2027.

The ‘Sail & Save’ campaign also sees the return of the CelestyalPay offer, with guests receiving 25 per cent extra on all credit added before departure – worth up to €250 in additional onboard spend. Following strong demand over the summer, the promotion has now been extended until the end of November.

All pre-purchased CelestyalPay specialty dining and beverage credit is fully commissionable.

Savings on the Arabian Gulf programme include 60 departures of the seven-night ‘Desert Days’ itinerary, sailing roundtrip from either Dubai or Doha onboard Celestyal Journey, and 47 departures of the new seven-night ‘Iconic Arabia’, sailing roundtrip from either Abu Dhabi or Dubai onboard Celestyal Discovery, from 2025 through to 2027. Prices now start from €96 per person per day for a three-night sailing.

All sailings in the Arabian Gulf also feature a combinable ‘kids go free’ offer, where children under 12 years of age will qualify for a free of charge cruise fare.*

Sailings in Greece and the Mediterranean include 57 departures of the seven-night ‘Idyllic Greece’ cruise, sailing roundtrip from Athens onboard Celestyal Journey from 2025 through to 2026, with prices starting from €94 per person per day.

Also included are 167 departures of the shorter three- and four-night ‘Iconic Greek Islands’ cruise, sailing roundtrip from Athens onboard Celestyal Discovery from 2025 through to 2027. Prices start from €113 per person per day.

In addition, Celestyal is offering a €50 shore excursion offer on its seven-night ‘Heavenly Greece, Italy and Croatia’ cruises in 2026 and 2027.

“We’re passionate about making multi-destination cruising not only unforgettable but also exceptional value, said Lee Haslett, Chief Commercial Officer at Celestyal. “With our new ‘Sail & Save’ offers, guests can enjoy up to 50 per cent off sailings on our Greece and Arabian Gulf sailings, plus special extras like kids travelling free and €50 shore excursion credits on selected itineraries,” he continued.

“When you compare this to a traditional land stay, the value is unbeatable, with meals, drinks, WiFi, entertainment, excursions and more all included. It’s an all-in-one holiday that delivers unmissable experiences for less. And with our 25 per cent CelestyalPay combinable bonus credit, there’s never been a better time to set sail with us.

“And for our valued travel partners, every pre-purchased CelestyalPay dining and beverage credit remains fully commissionable, ensuring even greater rewards alongside incredible guest value.”

All fares are inclusive of all meals, soft drinks, WiFi, port fees and gratuities. The offers are available to book from September 1 to November 30, 2025.

For more information visit celestyal.com or call 211 1995176.

*’Kids Go Free’ offer includes 100 per cent savings off the cruise fare portion for the third and/or fourth child (up to 11 years old) booked in the same cabin as the first two qualifying adult travellers. All other charges, including, but not limited to, port fees and gratuities are additional and apply to all guests.