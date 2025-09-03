After a year’s absence, the island’s most beloved festival is back with a bang – with new energy, new experiences and a new location! The Cyprus Mushroom Festival 2025 will be held this year in Erimi, Limassol, on Saturday, November 1 and Sunday, November 2, at a magical village combining natural beauty with a traditional atmosphere, offering access from every corner of the island.

A year away was enough to miss you, but also to prepare something even more special! The flavours, aromas, smiles and unforgettable moments that only the Cyprus Mushroom Festival can offer are back – and this time in a setting that highlights the natural beauty of the area.

The Kyriakides family, faithful to tradition but with an eye on the future, invites you to a two-day event full of mushroom magic. Excellent mushroom-based culinary creations, local products, music, happenings, smiles and many surprises for young and old. Our little friends will have their own space for play, creativity and fun, while the adults will feel like kids again!

The location? We are officially revealing it – Erimi, Limassol! A venue that is a great fit for the festival, framing the locale’s natural beauty and easily accessible from all over the island.

2025 Cyprus Mushroom Festival:

Dates: November 1 & 2, 2025

November 1 & 2, 2025 Location: Erimi, Limassol

Erimi, Limassol Information and programme: https://mushroomfestival.cy/

See you in Erimi, and in the meantime… “Keep Mushing On”!