The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on Wednesday confirmed the suspension of trading in the shares of Louis Plc on the regulated market.

According to the announcement, the decision was taken by the CSE council in a recent session under Article 184 of the CSE Law.

Moreover, the suspension follows an announcement initially made on August 12, 2025.

The halt in trading will last for a maximum of two months, until October 13, 2025, or until a further announcement is made by the company.

The company is expected to provide updates regarding developments related to the planned reorganisation of the Louis Group of Companies.

The CSE emphasised that the suspension aims to protect investors and ensure transparency while the company undertakes its restructuring plans.

Market participants will continue to monitor the situation closely, awaiting news on the progress of the Louis Group’s reorganisation.

The exchange confirmed that trading will resume once the company provides sufficient information to resolve uncertainties surrounding its corporate restructuring.