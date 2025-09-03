A 56-year-old man on Wednesday was handed two consecutive prison sentences of ten years each for the two charges of manslaughter for his role in connection with two murders in Ypsonas in 2023.

On June 29, 2023, 51-year-old Michalis Michael and 44-year-old Marios Onisiforou were stabbed outside a pub in the Limassol suburb of Ypsonas. They both died soon after of their injuries.

On August 28, a 51-year-old man was handed two consecutive life sentences for the murders, after being found guilty on two counts of premeditated murder.

The Limassol criminal court heard the mitigation arguments for the 56-year-old on Tuesday.

Neither of the accused had admitted to the crimes. The hearing began in February 2024, with the prosecution calling in 37 witnesses.

The court found that both suspects had a “common purpose” to “attack the two victims”.

The police had said at the time that the victims were defending a friend, with whom they had gone out to a pub in Ypsonas the night before the murder.

The two men drew the friend of the two victims out of the premises, with the 51-year-old and the 56-year-old attacking their victims with knives.