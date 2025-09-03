Every year, over 250 attacks on police officers are recorded, many of which reach the courts, official data published on Wednesday showed, with six cases reported in just five days in late August.

Police told Phileleftheros that in 2023 there had been 274 assault cases against officers, including incidents of resisting arrest. In 2024 this had risen to 288 cases and by July 31 this year there had already been 147.

Justice Minister Marios Hartsiotis, replying to a question put forward by independent MP Alexandra Attalides, said over 100 cases reach the courts every year.

In 2019 a total of 135 people were sued for assaulting police officers, 142 in 2020, 123 in 2012, 132 in 2022, 150 in 2023 and 148 in 2024.

The issue of suspects assaulting police officers or resisting arrest had been raised on various occasions by trade unions representing members of the force.

Isotita trade union had tabled the issue once again after six cases were recorded between August 20 and 25.

These latest cases included a suspect driving a stolen motorcycle against a police officer causing a wrist injury, a foreigner kicking a female policewoman in the face while he was being carried on a stretcher, another man driving a car into police officers on foot and three other incidents of assault.