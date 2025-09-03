One of the most spectacular concerts is set to take place in Nicosia in September at an atmospheric location. Eleftheria Square is preparing to welcome talented composer, pianist and performer Stefanos Korkolis, who, along with gifted musical artist Sofia Manousaki and their band, will perform popular hits on stage on September 18, 2025 at 8pm.

The concert will highlight the timeless value of the artist, with the performance of well-loved hits. The programme promises to be a journey full of nostalgia and favourite melodies.

18 September, 8pm, at Eleftheria Square in Nicosia.

Tickets are available at https://www.ticketmaster.cy/, at ACS Courier in all cities or by calling 7777 7040.

Meanwhile, the earlier concert featuring the artists, which had been scheduled for September 17, 2025 at Paphos Medieval Castle, has had to be cancelled, due to an unexpected sporting clash. The Pafos FC versus Olympiacos Piraeus match will be taking place on the same day and time, and given Paphians’ pride in their football team’s League Phase run in the Champions League, locals will be eagerly awaiting this particular evening.

Concert organisers will provide an update on future options. Ticket holders for the September 17 Paphos concert should contact Ticketmaster for a refund or to exchange their ticket for the Nicosia concert.

ENAVSMA and its activities are supported by its partners, sponsors and supporters: Charalambides-Christis, Kawacom’s Ipanema Espresso, Piraeus Bank, Amyth of Nicosia, G. Charalambous Coffee Shop, Ahmad Tea of London, ScaffoldingSolutions, European University, CIM Business School, IPH Iakovos Photiades Group of Companies, Net U, Aspris Quality Fruits & Vegetables, Cyprofruits Citrus Trading Ltd, Alcon Professional Hygiene, Klinete, G. TH. St Mountains Ltd. The concert is being organised by Forte PR.

About the ENAVSMA Foundation

The Enavsma Foundation’s main activity is to provide scholarships. Since 2018 it has offered a total of 46 postgraduate scholarships in Cyprus and abroad, worth more than €255,000, and continues to inspire the dreams of tomorrow’s pioneers.