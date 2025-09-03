As the curtain falls on the record-breaking UEFA Women’s EURO 2025, with England the champions of Europe once more, Lidl celebrates a successful summer of football, unity and driving community impact. Lidl was proud to play a part in a movement that inspired millions, set new standards for women’s sport, and showcased the power of togetherness, health and respect.

With 657,291 fans attending matches across eight host cities, more than 400 million TV viewers across the globe, and the largest fan march in women’s football history with 25,000 participants, the tournament demonstrated the growing excitement and potential of women’s football.

“It was truly magical to experience the energy of UEFA Women’s EURO 2025. People from every corner of Europe came together to celebrate football, and at Lidl, we’re proud to have supported this historic tournament. The atmosphere of unity and respect shown by everyone — from the players to the fans and organisers — was deeply moving,” said Martin Brandenburger, CEO & Chairman of the Board at Lidl Cyprus.

Lidl provided 3,500 tickets to customers and employees, ensuring their community were able to participate and engage with UEFA Women’s EURO 2025. That was not all, as the brand activated throughout the tournament, playing a part in several ways.

Empowering Young Women: The Lidl Youth Camp

A standout moment of the tournament was the Lidl Youth Camp in Basel, in partnership with UEFA and WePlayStrong, which welcomed 100 young women aged 14–17 from 18 countries around Europe. Under the guidance of UEFA coaches, participants improved their football skills, attended workshops on nutrition and mental health, and formed international friendships that will last a lifetime.

“The Youth Camp was an amazing experience with great training conditions, inspiring input and new friendships. It was truly motivating to be on the pitch with so many football-loving girls,” shared participant Madlaina (15) from Ilanz, Switzerland.

Fan Zones: freshness, play, movement for all

Lidl’s presence was felt in all eight host cities and stadiums during UEFA Women’s EURO 2025, and within the official fan zones where over one million visitors enjoyed playful activities, and a vibrant tournament atmosphere, all actively promoting a healthy lifestyle based on conscious nutrition and exercise.

During the tournament:

240,000 visitors engaged with Lidl stands in Basel, Bern, Zurich and Geneva alone

engaged with Lidl stands in Basel, Bern, Zurich and Geneva alone 230,000 fruit cups—totalling 32 tonnes of fruit —were distributed in Fan Zones and at, or in front of, stadiums

—were distributed in Fan Zones and at, or in front of, stadiums Giant dartboards, dribbling courses and Freshness Stations inspired fans to move, play and celebrate together

Lidl is committed to offering everyone the best range of products for healthy and sustainable nutrition, by shaping its range of products based on the Planetary Health Diet (PHD). Therefore, Lidl strives to continually expand its product range of plant-based foods by 2050, in line with the PHD.

By 2030, Lidl will increase the proportion of plant-based foods sold – such as plant-based protein sources, whole grains, fruits and vegetables – by 20 per cent across all 31 countries with Lidl stores. This partnership connecting the brands sustainability goals with its sports partnerships and daily actions in store.

Lidl Awareness Team: creating a respectful stadium culture

In close collaboration with UEFA, Lidl deployed a Lidl Awareness Team at all 31 matches, ensuring every supporter felt safe, included, and respected. A dedicated reporting system, announced before every match and highlighted throughout the stadium, made it easy for fans to seek help or report concerns.

The Lidl Awareness Team’s presence was also reinforced through communications on LinkedIn, in the media, and with internal employee campaigns—demonstrating Lidl’s commitment to awareness, inclusion, and support at every touchpoint.

“Our participation in UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 was a truly unforgettable experience, and we are proud that the public recognised it as a meaningful initiative. The Lidl Awareness Team played a key role in fostering a culture defined by respect, fairness and solidarity — values that were clearly reflected throughout the tournament, at every stage,” noted Lidl Cyprus CEO and Chairman Brandenburger

“UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 represented a landmark moment for the women’s game – a celebration of football, unity and remarkable progress. We are delighted to have partners such as Lidl, whose dedication to promoting healthy lifestyles, respect and inclusion was evident throughout the tournament both on and off the pitch,” commented Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA‘s Executive Director of Marketing.

The fresh field: making nutrition tangible

In Rapperswil-Jona on Lake Zurich, Lidl planted a football pitch-sized field, growing and harvesting over 15 tonnes of fresh fruit and vegetables. All produce was donated to local partner organisations Tischlein deck dich, Caritas and Schweizer Tafel.

Visitors enjoyed the interactive Freshness Path, learning about nutrition and the history of the UEFA Women’s EURO in a playful, hands-on setting. For a visual recap of the tournament and Lidl’s fan atmosphere, watch the official highlight video of the partnership between Lidl and the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 here.

