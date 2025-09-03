A 33-year-old woman who was driving on the Nicosia – Limassol highway near Ayios Tychonas collided with a truck on Wednesday morning, with police later determining that she was driving with almost seven times the legal alcohol limit.

While both vehicles suffered minor damage from the accident, both the woman and the truck driver remained unharmed.

An alcohol test conducted by police officers at the scene initially showed a result of a blood alcohol level measuring 183 micrograms, with a final reading measuring 148 micrograms. The law sets the legal limit for driving at 22 micrograms.

The 33-year-old was subsequently arrested and taken into custody.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.