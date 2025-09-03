Zorbas is one of the 26 names jointly chosen by the met offices of Cyprus, Greece and Israel to be given to storms which occur in the region between this coming October and September next year.

The names will be allocated in alphabetical order when a storm occurs, with Zorbas as such the 26th on the list.

The other 25 are Adel, Byron, Cornaro, David, Elina, Fivos, Gaya, Heron, Ionia, Jonathan, Kassandra, Leonidas, Maya, Nestor, Olimpia, Paz, Riginos, Sivan, Talos, Urania, Vardi, Xenophon and Yuval.

Greece, Cyprus, and Israel have been jointly naming storms since 2021, with the practice commonplace across Europe and further afield.

The United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands also jointly name storms, with names on this year’s list including Dave, Eddie, Patrick, Stevie, Tadhi and Wubbo.

On this matter, the BBC said that the naming system “helps to share clear and consistent information about severe weather, making it easier for the public to stay safe”.

Earlier in the year, a spokesperson for Cyprus’ met office had said the naming of storms “facilitates media coverage, particularly on social media, increasing public interest in weather warnings”.