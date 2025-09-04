Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort was honoured to host an exclusive high-level dinner on September 3, 2025, co-organised by the American University of Beirut – Mediterraneo and the Municipality of Paphos.

The evening’s keynote speaker was Symeon G. Tsomokos, founder and president of the internationally-renowned Delphi Economic Forum. However, due to an unexpected technical issue, the Forum’s Executive Vice President, Yiannis Thomatos represented him on the night.

The event brought together distinguished figures from Cyprus’s political, academic, and business sectors, as well as members of the international diplomatic community Among the attendees were members of the Board of Trustees of AUB, senior university officials, members of the International Advisory Committee of AUB – Mediterraneo, and distinguished guests from across public life.

In his talk, titled “From geopolitics to action: Towards a new US – Greece – Cyprus Alliance. The role of AUB – Mediterraneo in Cyprus as an institutional accelerator“, Thomatos highlighted, among other points, the strategic role of Cyprus — and Paphos in particular — in shaping a new framework for geopolitical cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The event was hosted by Professor Fadlo R. Khuri, President of the American University of Beirut, and Phedonas Phedonos, Mayor of Paphos. It was an evening of dialogue, idea exchange, and institutional networking.

The event reflects Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort’s ongoing commitment to supporting initiatives that promote international collaboration, education, regional development, and stability across the Eastern Mediterranean.