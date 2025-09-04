The Cyprus Stock Exchange has announced that the shares of iDNA Genomics Public Ltd will continue to be presented with a special flag on the New Market due to significant uncertainty over the company’s ability to continue as a going concern.

The decision follows the submission and publication of the company’s annual financial report for the year ending December 31, 2024.

The CSE Council stated that the flag reflects the findings in the independent auditors’ report, which highlighted a material uncertainty regarding the company’s ongoing operations for the year ending December 31, 2024.

This action was taken under provision 2.2.6A(a) of CSE Regulation 379/2014, as amended, which governs the treatment of issuers on the Unregulated Market, after careful review of the independent auditors’ report for the issuer.

The CSE emphasised that the flagged presentation on trading tables and price bulletins will remain in place until the Council determines that the reasons leading to the flag have been resolved.

The exchange clarified that the flag will be removed once it is satisfied that the circumstances causing the presentation of the flag on the issuer’s shares no longer exist.

This measure aims to ensure transparency for investors and market participants regarding the financial position and operational risks of iDNA Genomics Public Ltd.