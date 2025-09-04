Retail trade volume in Cyprus rose strongly in July 2025, Eurostat data showed on Thursday, outperforming the broader euro area and European Union.

In the euro area, the seasonally adjusted retail trade volume decreased by 0.5 per cent in July compared with June 2025, while the EU recorded a 0.4 per cent decline.

By contrast, the calendar adjusted retail sales index in July 2025 increased by 2.2 per cent in the euro area and by 2.4 per cent in the EU compared with July 2024.

Among member states for which data are available, Cyprus recorded the highest annual increase in total retail trade volume, up 8.5 per cent year-on-year.

Portugal followed with an increase of 6.1 per cent and Bulgaria with 6.0 per cent. Only Slovenia saw a decline over the year, falling by 0.7 per cent.

Analysing the monthly comparison for July 2025, the euro area saw a 1.1 per cent decrease in retail trade for food, drinks, and tobacco, a 0.2 per cent increase in non-food products excluding automotive fuel, and a 1.7 per cent decline in automotive fuel sold in specialised stores.

In the EU, food, drinks, and tobacco sales fell by 0.9 per cent month-on-month, non-food products excluding automotive fuel rose by 0.2 per cent, and automotive fuel in specialised stores declined by 1.3 per cent.

The largest monthly decreases in total retail trade volume among member states were recorded in Croatia, down 4.0 per cent, Estonia, down 2.0 per cent, and Germany, down 1.5 per cent.

The highest monthly gains were observed in Lithuania, up 1.5 per cent, Latvia, up 1.4 per cent, and the Netherlands, up 1.1 per cent.

Annual sector comparisons in the euro area showed growth of 0.9 per cent for food, drinks, and tobacco, 3.1 per cent for non-food products excluding automotive fuel, and 2.3 per cent for automotive fuel in specialised stores.

Across the EU, annual growth was 0.7 per cent for food, drinks, and tobacco, 3.3 per cent for non-food products excluding automotive fuel, and 3.3 per cent for automotive fuel in specialised stores.

According to Eurostat, Cyprus’ strong annual performance underscores the resilience of the island’s retail sector despite broader regional fluctuations.