The road transport department (TOM) on Wednesday addressed reports that registration permits had not been renewed despite payments having been made, saying that efforts to resolve the issue were underway.

“The problem occurred during busy periods, mainly at the start of license renewals, as well as in the last few days before the expiration of the registration period”, the department said.

It added that the issue was detected “from the very beginning”, and that it was due to a technical problem in the computer system.

TOM said that the issue concerned individual cases and that citizens who encountered the problem had been contacted from the beginning and that efforts to resolve the issue were underway in cooperation with the department for information technology services (DITS).

“Any citizens who may have the same issue are asked to contact the road transport department via the email address [email protected], so that the issue of the registration permit can be resolved immediately and the department can contact the police and legal service”, TOM concluded.

The announcement follows local media reports on Wednesday that some drivers had been charged an out-of-court fee of €85 because the renewal of their registration permit had not been carried out, despite having paid for it.