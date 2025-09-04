Etek, Cyprus’ scientific and technical chamber is implementing its participatory budget for a fifth consecutive year, allocating €100,000 in the 2025 budget to fund projects and actions proposed by its members.

Each proposal may receive up to €20,000, provided it relates to the chamber’s remit, demonstrates an outward-looking approach, delivers a tangible result, and generates social value.

Proposals of an exclusively research nature will not be considered.

If positively evaluated submissions exceed the available budget, members will be invited via the chamber’s website to prioritise and vote.

Final decisions will rest with a five-member evaluation committee, with Etek funding intended to help ensure the projects are carried through to completion.

Applications must be submitted by 12.00 pm on Monday, October 13, 2025. Full details are available on the chamber’s website.