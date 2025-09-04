Greek retailer Jumbo posted an 8 per cent year-on-year increase in sales for the January–August 2025 period, as August maintained the group’s upward across all markets despite inflationary pressures, higher VAT in Romania and global market uncertainty.

According to its statement, in Greece, net sales of the parent company, excluding intragroup transactions, rose by 7 per cent in August and by 9 per cent over the first eight months of the year.

In Cyprus, sales jumped by 12 per cent in August, bringing year-to-date growth to around 9 per cent.

In Romania, including online sales, increased by 8 per cent in August and by 7 per cent in the January–August period.

In Bulgaria, sales rose by 7 per cent in August but were up by only 3 per cent year-to-date, reflecting weaker momentum compared with last year.

The company said the results support management’s outlook for the full year, with group sales expected to grow by about 4 per cent and profitability remaining close to 2024 levels.

Alongside its sales update, Jumbo highlighted progress in improving operating efficiency through selective property acquisitions.

Between 2021 and 2024, the group invested around €39 million to purchase five previously leased stores in Greece and Romania.

So far in 2025, it has acquired two additional leased outlets in Greece, with transactions under way for two more in Patras and Athens.

Following these acquisitions, roughly 70 per cent of the group’s 89 stores across Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria and Romania will be owned outright.

Romania remains a key market for expansion. The group currently operates 20 stores in the country along with an online platform, and plans to double its network there over the next eight years. An agreement has already been signed for a new store in Baia Mare