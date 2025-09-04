Lidl Cyprus is launching an initiative to lighten the burden on consumers and increase everyday enjoyment. From September 4 to October 1, 2025, the company will reduce prices on all popular, freshly baked pastries by 15 per cent. The initiative is accompanied by a new, humorous advertising campaign titled “Rumours Say”.

“In these times, it is particularly important for us to provide immediate relief to our customers,” explains Martin Brandenburger, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Lidl Cyprus. “Our Bakery is the heart of many of our stores and our customers seem to particularly love our freshly baked products. By deciding to reduce prices, we are making our bakery goods even more accessible to everyone and we are thanking our customers for their preference and loyalty.”

The price reduction is part of Lidl Cyprus’ ongoing commitment to offering high quality at competitive prices. Customers can look forward to a wide variety of baked goods – from savoury to sweet pastries, with natural ingredients and authentic recipes. The products are freshly baked in stores several times a day in order to guarantee taste and freshness right up until the moment of purchase.

The new communication campaign highlights the emotional loyalty of customers and focuses on the irresistible charm of Lidl pastries. The humorous TV spot entitled “Rumours Say” honestly depicts the small, everyday joys we experience and the strong emotional connection that customers have with freshly-baked products.

It is noteworthy that consumers have once again recognised Lidl Cyprus for the best value for money, and shoppers’ confidence in the brand is confirmed by independent awards. The international institute ICERTIAS once again recognised the company with the “Best Buy Award” in 13 categories, including the prestigious “Bakery Products” category, placing it at the top of consumer preferences and highlighting it as “No.1 company in Cyprus for the quality-price ratio for the period 2025/2026”. This recognition underlines Lidl Cyprus’ position as a reliable partner for everyday shopping.

With this initiative, Lidl Cyprus continues to invest in consumer trust and confirms its promise to combine taste, quality and value to improve the lives of every household.

You can watch the video spot here.

